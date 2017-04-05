× Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 9pm

Get ready for a stormy evening. A strong storm system will bring damaging winds, heavy rain and the possibility of an isolated tornado this evening. Rain will continue overnight and will mix with snow showers by 5am. A Wind Advisory continues through Thursday, with 50 mph gusts likely.

Strong storms are likely by 7pm.

Strong storms will continue through 9pm.

Storms will begin to taper off by 11pm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for most of Central Indiana until 9pm.

The storms will be stronger south of I-70.

Quarter-sized hail and 50 to 70mph wind gusts are possible this evening.

This highest risk for tornadoes lies across southeastern Indiana.

Gusty winds will be with us through Thursday.