Senate bill to require more frequent background checks for teachers dies in committee

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A bill that would have required more frequent background checks for teachers died at the Statehouse Monday.

If Senate Bill 34 had passed, teachers would have to undergo background checks every five years. Currently, schools are only required to perform a background check when a teacher is hired.

The bill was in the House Education Committee when it died. It didn’t receive a hearing by the committee prior to a deadline Monday, essentially killing the bill. Lawmakers had previously raised concerns about how the bill would have funded the additional background checks.

“We’re all very, very concerned about how someone who can survive a background check and being hired into the school, have a clean record and then all of a sudden, something happens inside a school that you cannot predict,” State Senator Jim Merritt (R-Indianapolis) said last year as lawmakers worked to craft the bill.

A similar bill in the House, House Bill 1079, aims to expand teacher background checks like SB 34, but also permits the Department of Education to reinstate licenses to those who have had convictions reversed, vacated or set aside on appeal.