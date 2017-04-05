TORNADO WATCH issued for portion of southeastern Indiana until 10 p.m.

Man in ‘Drunk Lives Matter’ shirt charged with drunken driving

Posted 9:51 pm, April 5, 2017, by

Elwood Gutshall III (Photo courtesy of Newville Police Department)

NEWVILLE, Pa.— Police in Pennsylvania say they arrested a man wearing a “Drunk Lives Matter” shirt for drunken driving.

Police say 44-year-old Elwood Gutshall III’s blood-alcohol content was about two and a half times the state’s legal limit for drivers when he was pulled over early on March 19 in Newville. He was wearing a green St. Patrick’s Day shirt with the saying on it.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Gutshall, who faces a preliminary hearing May 26.

Nobody answered the phone at his home Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s