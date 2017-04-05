TORNADO WATCH issued for portion of southeastern Indiana until 10 p.m.

LIVE BLOG: Strong storms move through central Indiana

Posted 2:59 pm, April 5, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Central indiana is bracing for severe weather as showers and thunderstorms approach the area. Some of the storms carry the threat of large hail, damaging winds, and the possibility of tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center shows Indianapolis, Muncie, and southern portions of the state in an enhanced risk for severe weather. A slight risk for severe weather extends from Rockville northeast to Marion.

You can expect the majority of the storms between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.  After 10 p.m. temperatures will significantly drop and the rain will mix with snow. Follow our live blog below for updates through the night.

Greg Margason - Digital Producer April 5, 20173:01 pm

