LIVE BLOG: Strong storms move through central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Central indiana is bracing for severe weather as showers and thunderstorms approach the area. Some of the storms carry the threat of large hail, damaging winds, and the possibility of tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center shows Indianapolis, Muncie, and southern portions of the state in an enhanced risk for severe weather. A slight risk for severe weather extends from Rockville northeast to Marion.

You can expect the majority of the storms between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. After 10 p.m. temperatures will significantly drop and the rain will mix with snow. Follow our live blog below for updates through the night.