Kurt Vonnegut Library forced to find new home after ‘structural issues’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Kurt Vonnegut Memorial Library is looking for a new space after issues with their new building have halted plans of expanding this spring.

According to the Indy Star, The library’s CEO, Julia Whitehead, said Wednesday “structural issues” with the space at 646 Massachusetts Ave. were discovered after they signed a lease for an expansion.

The library launched an online fundraiser last June to move out of their current space located at 340 Senate Ave. downtown. They raised over $100,000 dollars and planned on adding “museum” into their name to reflect the new space.

“We were incredibly disappointed to learn that our ‘new home’ was uninhabitable,” Whitehead said. “We believed that to move into a building that had safety issues would be irresponsible to our collection, our supporters and our patrons.”

The owners of their current building, Katz & Korin PC will continue to donate the building so the library can remain open. The Night of Vonnegut Gala is still planned for Saturday.

The new location would have been 5,400 square feet, which is about four times bigger than their current location.

