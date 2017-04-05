Johnson Co. parents get tips to prevent sexting and cyber bullying

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN, Ind. -- The rise of cyber crimes in schools is prompting a warning for parents.

The Johnson County Prosecutor's Office reports nearly two dozen cyber crime cases involving sexting and teens in the past few months.

"They have everything at their fingertips now, it's happening at a faster rate than what we knew as kids growing up," Bill Doty, Franklin Community Schools Director of Operations, said.

Wednesday night, prosecutors joined police and school officials at a Franklin Community High School forum to help parents prevent it.

"If that happens to my daughter I feel responsible, so I want to figure out how to avoid that," Matt Payne, a parent of an eighth grade student, said.

With just a click students can find themselves involved in cyber bullying and sexting.

"They think it's just gonna stay between their friend or boyfriend or girlfriend, but once they're out they're out and you can't recover those and there are consequences to that," Doty said.

Prosecutors said teens can face felony charges for distributing explicit photos and the teen that takes it could face misdemeanor charges. They said they decide whether to file charges on a case by case basis.

You're encouraged to talk to your kids, know what's on their electronic devices, and stay involved.