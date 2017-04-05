Ivy Tech offering new cyber security certifications

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Some college students in Indiana will soon be better prepared to stop hackers from infiltrating large companies and stealing people's private information.

Ivy Tech Community College recently announced a new partnership with The International Council of E-Commerce Consultants. As part of the partnership, the college will soon start offering Certified Ethical Hacking and Computer Hacking Forensics Investigator Certifications.

“At Ivy Tech Community College, we’re ensuring that our students, our graduates who are likely to stay in their own community have cyber security and ethical hacking skills to be able to protect the data of Hoosiers," Ivy Tech Community College VP of Information Technology Matt Etchison said.

Etchison added this program was attractive to the college, because the cyber security field is growing nationwide and in Indiana.

In the program, students will actually learn how to commit crimes and hack their way into company's networks.

“Offense is the best defense. Once you understand how attackers are getting in, now you can focus your defense on those areas," Rook Security Engineer Nat Shere said. “The more employees entering the workforce who understand how to be secure or how hackers get in, the faster companies, applications, and programs will start to become secure."

