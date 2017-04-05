Golden Ace Inn serves St. Patrick’s Day spirit year-round as Indy’s oldest Irish pub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Since 1934, the Golden Ace Inn has been bringing people together on the east side with music, affordable drinks, plenty of Irish spirit, and a really great cheeseburger.

The pub at 2533 E. Washington St. is one of the oldest family-owned pubs in the United States and the oldest Irish pub in Indianapolis.

“When you step in to the Golden Ace Inn it’s like stepping into time. You’ve got the jukebox in the back, trivia nights. It’s this really true Irish pub feel,” says Brittany Smith with Yelp Indy.

Yelp reviews describe visiting the Golden Ace Inn much like visiting an old friend. In fact, owner Charles McGinley says that for many longtime customers, that’s exactly what it is.

“We have customers who have been coming here for 50 years!” McGinley says.

He says it’s because they have stayed true to how his parents ran things when they came from County Donegal, Ireland, and built the Golden Ace Inn on East Washington Street back in 1934.

“We run the place just like my parents did. Just like a pub in Ireland,” says McGinley.

Address: 2533 E Washington St. Indianapolis, IN 46201

Golden Ace Inn was named one of the best places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the country by USA Today.

The Golden Ace Inn staff says you haven’t had the best cheeseburger until you’ve had one straight from their seasoned iron skillet, and for only $3.50 you might as well give it a try!

While there, you can choose from 22 domestic and Irish beers. And for only $3.50 you can enjoy what has been called “The Best Cheeseburger in Indianapolis.”

But the secret to its flavor is all in the skillet.

“We fix it in an iron skillet. The same skillet my parents used, so it has a lot of history,” says McGinley.

They’ve been named one of the best places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the country by USA Today. But they have plenty of Irish charm to share year-round with weekly live Irish and bluegrass music, trivia nights, and Euchre nights.

Yelpers love their low-priced drinks and menu items, so you can enjoy everything there without breaking the bank. Speaking of which, another one of their unique features is their old cash register.

“Yelp reviews love the old cash register. It really ties together how this bar has been around since the 1930s on East Washington Street. It is a staple here in the neighborhood,” says Smith.

But when it comes time to pay your tab, you can leave the plastic at home because the Golden Ace Inn is cash-only.

You can check out the Golden Ace Inn on Yelp or at its website for more information. Connect with the business at its Facebook page.

