× Frankfort man breaks back after vehicle rolls over in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A Frankfort man was transported to the hospital Tuesday after a single car accident in Boone County.

Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies, EMS and Lebanon Fire were dispatched Tuesday to 5200 N SR 39 on a report of a rolled over vehicle.

According to police, Luis De-la-Rosa was ejected from the passenger seat of a 2002 Ford Taurus after the driver, Keylline Castillo, lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle reportedly struck a guardrail and rolled several times into an open field. According to authorities, De-la-Rosa was not wearing a seat belt.

He was transported to Methodist Hospital for a broken back and Castillo was treated for minor facial injuries.