× Extensive repaving and resurfacing project to begin this week on Interstate 74 on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Contractors plan to begin work this week on a $4.2 million pavement repair and resurface project on I-74 on the southeast side between I-465 and London Road (Exit 103).

Crews plan on alternating lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-74 between I-465 and London Road (Exit 103) starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Then about 9 p.m. Thursday, crews plan to close the left lanes of eastbound and westbound I-74 to saw-cut areas of concrete pavement to be removed and replaced this weekend, weather permitting. Eastbound lane closures will start at I-465 on the southeast side of Indianapolis, and westbound lane closures will start at the London Road interchange. This traffic restriction is expected to end by 6 a.m. on Friday.

The same left lane closures will resume at 9 p.m. on Friday and will continue throughout the weekend until 6 a.m. Monday, April 10.

Concrete pavement repairs will require weekend lane closures starting at 9 p.m. on Fridays until 6 a.m. on Mondays for approximately one month.

Weather permitting, asphalt patching and paving is scheduled to begin in May and that will require overnight lane closures between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. throughout the summer. Afterward, new lane markings, reflective pavement markers and shoulder corrugations will then be installed.

The nine-mile project on I-74 southeast of Indianapolis is expected to be complete before October.