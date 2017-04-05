Colorado man dies during doughnut-eating challenge

DENVER, CO – A man in Denver, Colorado choked to death during a competitive eating challenge at a local doughnut shop over the weekend, KDVR reports.

Travis Malouff, 42, was competing in the “Tex-Ass Challenge” and attempting to eat a half-pound glazed doughnut in 80 seconds when he started choking.

Malouff’s mother says his friends tried the Heimlich maneuver and CPR.

The event, which was held at a Voodoo Doughnut location in Denver, was not professionally-sanctioned.

The Colorado Restaurant Association says the state does not require staff at restaurants to be trained in CPR and other life-saving techniques, and eating competitions do not require other state-mandated safety rules.

KDVR obtained a statement released by Voodoo Doughnuts’ that expresses condolences to the victim’s family, and says it has suspended eating competitions.

“Our hearts go out to the Malouff family during this very difficult time. We have suspended the eating challenge in all our locations. While this matter is under investigation, we believe it would be inappropriate to comment further,” Voodoo Doughnuts said in their statement.

There is currently an investigation underway.