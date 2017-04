GREENWOOD, Ind. — A class full of kindergarteners at Southwest Elementary in Greenwood couldn’t be more excited about first grade just seven weeks away.

And they were pumped about reading a book they had never read before.

We read It’s Mine!–a cute story about a trio of frogs who had to learn the hard way about the importance of sharing.

Their small island eroded in a rain storm and they had to share a single rock to survive.

It was funny with a wonderful adage about community.