Binford Redevelopment and Growth announced as Indy’s ‘Neighborhood of the Month’ for April 2017

INDIANAPOLIS – Mayor Joe Hogsett announced this week that Binford Redevelopment and Growth (BRAG) will be the “Neighborhood of the Month” for April 2017.

Each month, an Indianapolis community is highlighted by the city in an effort to engage local groups and promote various projects.

A group of residents founded BRAG in 2005 with a goal of commercial and residential enhancement for Binford Boulevard and nearby neighborhoods. The group now works on addressing economic and quality-of-life issues for nearby businesses and residents.

The City credits BRAG for the many community assets that have sprouted up in the area bound by Sargent Road on the east, 82nd Street on the north, Dean Road on the west and 56th Street and Fall Creek Road on the south.

BRAG is also the focus for this year’s April Great Indy Cleanup from Keep Indianapolis Beautiful. Hundreds of volunteers will join residents in street cleanups and other beautification projects.

Following the announcement of the “It’s My City” initiative, Mayor Hogsett will highlight BRAG during the month of April in an effort to showcase what becomes possible when neighborhood groups and community partners work together.

“It’s easy to recognize true community organizers when you see them, and the local residents involved with BRAG are true community organizers,” said Mayor Hogsett. “In their decade of operations, the focus on improving quality of life has resulted in tangible, positive impacts. I applaud the residents’ devotion to their home, and continue to encourage all citizens to serve the area in which they live.”

Residents and visitors are encouraged to use the hashtag #IndyNoM when posting on social media about BRAG during the month of April. To nominate your neighborhood for Neighborhood of the Month, click here.