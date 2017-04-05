× ‘American Idol’ winner Trent Harmon set to perform at 2017 Steak ‘n Shake Carb Night Burger Bash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The return of the Steak ‘n Shake Carb Night Burger Bash is set for May 26 at Pan Am Plaza downtown.

Trent Harmon, who won the final season of “American Idol” last year, is set to perform in what will be his first appearance in Indianapolis.

The festival was created in 2008 with the hopes of bringing the drivers of Indycar closer to the fans during race weekend.

The free event on May 26 includes a live show hosted by Curt Cavin and broadcaster Kevin Lee. Most of the 33 Indy 500 drivers will appear this year.

“This year’s Steak ‘n Shake Carb Night Burger Bash will be the biggest and best yet,” said Curt Cavin, INDYCAR’s Vice President of Communications. “This event provides an unparalleled IndyCar fan experience with great drivers, world-class entertainment and fantastic food – there is no better way to get ready for Indy 500 weekend.”

Harmon will perform his hit single, “There’s A Girl,” as well as other favorites from his debut album, set to be released later this year.

Doors open at 5 p.m., with the show beginning at 6 p.m.