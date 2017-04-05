× A Wind Advisory for Thursday

After a stormy evening with gusty winds, rain will continue overnight and will mix with snow showers by 5am. Snow showers will mix with rain during the morning and rain will continue through the day. A Wind Advisory continues through Thursday, with 50 mph gusts likely. Snow showers will linger through Friday morning and skies will clear Friday afternoon. Sunshine will prevail this weekend with temperatures warming into the 70s by Sunday.

Heavy rain soaked central Indiana Wednesday evening.

Rain and snow showers will mix during the morning rush hour.

Rain will continue through the day.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Thursday.

Snow showers are likely Thursday night through Friday.

Temperatures will warm into the 50s Friday.

Temperatures will warm into the 60s Saturday.

Temperatures will warm into the 70s Sunday.