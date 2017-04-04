WATCH: Mayor Hogsett shows off his moves at Crispus Attucks state championship pep rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett showed off some impressive dance moves Monday afternoon.

The Crispus Attucks boys basketball team is celebrating their first state championship win in 58 years!

They started the celebration on Monday. Students and staff joined the basketball team in the gymnasium for a pep rally. The coach, players and principal all had a chance to speak.

Later, the community joined the celebration, including a pumped up Mayor Hogsett.

In celebration of the wins of Charles A. Tindley Accelerated High School, Crispus Attucks and Ben Davis at the IHSAA State Finals, the three teams and their coaching staffs will join Mayor Hogsett and the Indianapolis Indians at their season opener on April 6.

The teams will join the Indianapolis and Wayne Township Fire Departments, as well as community members for a parade around Monument Circle and to Victory Field, before participating in pregame ceremonies with Hogsett.

“This year’s State Championship wins were historic and meaningful for the schools involved but also for the entire city. Congratulations to all three schools – the players, coaches, faculty, staff, and fans should be applauded. Their sportsmanship and passion were on full display for the whole state this weekend. Now, I look forward to the opportunity to bring the city together and celebrate these teams’ accomplishments – and to go four for four at next year’s state championship games,” said Hogsett.

Fans not attending the game are encouraged to line the parade route, wishing the teams congratulations along the north side of Monument Circle. The parade leaves City Market at 6:40 p.m.