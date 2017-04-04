× Southern Indiana dad charged with attempted murder of 5-year-old son

VINCENNES, Ind. — A Vincennes man is behind bars after allegedly attempting to kill his 5-year-old son.

Knox County Dispatch received a call from 53-year-old James Baldwin around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. He allegedly told dispatchers, “I killed my son.”

When police arrived at a home in the 1300 block of Bayou Street, they found the young boy unresponsive, officers tell WTHI.

The child was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes and then airlifted out of the area.

Police say the child is in ‘grave condition.’ It is unclear what kind of injuries he suffered.

Officers took Baldwin to the Vincennes Police Department for questioning. Soon after, Baldwin was placed under arrest and charged with attempted murder.

The case remains under investigation.