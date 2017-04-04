× ‘Return of the Mac’ macaroni and cheese festival coming to Noblesville in June

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A food festival dedicated to the cheesy, gooey goodness of macaroni and cheese has been a hot ticket around Indiana.

Now, it’s getting an encore presentation in Noblesville in June.

“Return of the Mac” will stop in the Hamilton County city after sellout crowds in Bloomington and Indianapolis. The event is set for Saturday, June 3, 2017, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Federal Hill Commons, 175 Logan St.

The venue will also host the Noblesville Main Street Farmers Market earlier in the day and a free evening concert featuring rock band “16 Candles” in the evening.

Those who attend the mac and cheese festival will find cheesy creations from 25 of Noblesville’s and North Indy’s favorite restaurants as local chefs put their unique spin on the crowd-pleasing comfort food.

Tickets cost $25 for general admission and $40 for VIP Early Entry. Kids 6 and under get free admission when accompanied by an adult with a valid ticket.

Tickets, which grant unlimited sampling for two hours, go on sale Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. via www.returnofthemacfest.com.

The event is presented by Chef’s Night Off and MOKB Presents.