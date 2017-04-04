Police searching for suspects accused of using fraudulent, cloned credit cards

Photos provided by IMPD.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are searching for three people accused of using a fraudulent credit card to buy computer equipment at Costco.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) says the suspects used the card to purchase $1,877.65 in equipment. The name on the fraudulent card was Michael Cea.

The crime occurred on January 9, but since then, more fraudulent transactions have occurred.

There were four more transactions at the Costco, located at 6110 East 86th Street, during this time involving credit cards that are believed to be cloned from foreign countries. So far, the value is approximately $5,500.00 worth of fraudulent purchases.

Anyone with information about these suspects or the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

