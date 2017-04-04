× Police search for men who robbed east side Phillips 66 at gunpoint

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for two men who robbed a Phillips 66 gas station on the east side of Indianapolis at gunpoint.

The robbery occurred on January 12, 2017 at 3 a.m. at the Phillips 66 in the 2500 block of North Sherman Drive.

One suspect was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun, and he demanded the clerk give him money. He was wearing a mask over his face, a black and red shirt over a white hoodie, black pants, and black and white shoes.

A second suspect held the door open and acted as the lookout. He was wearing a gray hooded coat with black shoulders and pockets, dark gloves, jeans, and white shoes.

Both suspects fled the scene with the money on foot.

If you have any information about these two suspects, please call Crime Stoppers at 217-262-TIPS (8477).