Part of Main Street in Carmel to close this week for utility work

CARMEL, Ind – A one-block section of Main Street in Carmel has been closed for utility work and will remain closed to thru-traffic until Friday evening of this week.

The closure will be from 4th Avenue SW to 3rd Avenue SW, just west of the Monon Greenway. Carmel Utilities will be making upgrades to benefit local businesses.

Access to local businesses in the Arts & Design District remains available; traffic should approach from the east.

Eastbound traffic on Main Street is already detoured at Guilford Avenue due to another project. Westbound thru-traffic should use Smokey Row Road and City Center Drive as detour routes.