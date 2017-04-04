× Our active and wet week continues with severe storms possible Wednesday

April showers bring May flowers, but TODAY we’ll see more dry time than wet. It will be a mostly cloudy Tuesday with breezy conditions. High temperatures will be near 60.

Our weather becomes more active on Wednesday. We have a severe storm threat Wednesday afternoon and evening. All of central Indiana is in a SLIGHT risk, while areas southeast of Indy are in an ENHANCED risk.

You will want to be “Weather Aware” Wednesday afternoon and evening for the potential for severe weather. Damaging winds and hail are our primary threats. Severe storms will be possible in time for the Wednesday evening commute.

Much colder air arrives on Thursday. Temperatures will FALL instead of rise during the day. By the mid-afternoon we’ll drop into the 30s with a few rain and snow showers. Even heading into Friday morning, a few flurries will be possible. We are not expecting any accumulation.

The weekend is shaping up to be BEAUTIFUL! We’re back in the 70s by Sunday!