Official portrait of First Lady Melania Trump released

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The White House released the official portrait of First Lady Melania Trump this week.

According to a news release, the portrait was taken in “her new residence at the White House.”

“I am honored to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years,” Mrs. Trump said in a statement.

The portrait now appears at the first lady’s official profile on the White House website, which notes she was born in Slovenia and will focus her platform on fighting “cyber bullying among our youth.”

Mrs. Trump has made a handful of public appearance since the inauguration and has stayed at Trump Tower in New York while her 11-year-old son, Barron, finishes the school year. She most recently appeared at a State Department ceremony honoring women.

The bio covers her extensive modeling career and makes note of several high-profile campaigns that have seen her work with some of the industry’s top photographers.

She has appeared on the covers of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, British GQ, Ocean Drive, Avenue, In Style, and New York Magazine, along with layouts in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Allure, Self, Glamour, Vanity Fair and Elle.

The official profile notes her “penchant and passion for the arts, architecture, design, fashion and beauty” along with charitable work that has included roles with the Police Athletic Club, American Red Cross and American Heart Association.

“She is only the second First Lady born outside of the United States. The first was Louisa Adams, wife to John Quincy Adams, the nation’s sixth president,” her biography notes.

