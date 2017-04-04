TRAFFIC AUTHORITY ALERT: All lanes of southbound I-65 closed near Seymour following fatal crash

New ADA ramps to be installed throughout Westfield

Posted 10:05 am, April 4, 2017, by

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Some of Westfield’s sidewalks are about to get a makeover thanks to funding through a grant.

Over the next four months, around 40 new ADA-compliant ramps will be installed throughout the city.

The majority of the construction will be paid through an INDOT and Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization grant and the additional costs will be picked up by the city.

The work is designed to make Westfield’s pedestrian areas more accessible to all residents and visitors. The project is also part of the Safe Routes to Schools for Oak Trace Elementary School.

Construction will begin the first week of April and continue through July. Some sidewalks may be closed up to 10 days during construction.

