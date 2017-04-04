Muncie parents raise concerns over potential state take-over

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, IN—A potential takeover of Muncie Schools is worrying Hoosier families.

The House Ways and Means Committee voted to pass an amended bill Monday that would put Muncie on the list of districts that would be taken over by the state. Unlike Gary schools, it’s not something Muncie Schools asked for.

“I was really shocked,” parent Colleen Steffen said.

“Like other parents, I was surprised,” parent Beth Hawke said.

The bill must sit for 48 hours allowing other lawmakers to propose their own amendments, but during that time parents are questioning the haste of the move.

“What we wanted to do is have an outline where this was how schools were going to be handled if they became distressed,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Tim Brown said.

The move comes as Muncie Community Schools faces an $18 million deficit and after a divisive fight over teacher contracts.

“I just think the state needs to step back and not have a knee jerk reaction to the publicity about Muncie, give us a little time,” Pat Kennedy, president of the Muncie Teacher’s Association, said.

Monday afternoon, parents didn’t argue against the financial situation but instead raised concerns about what a takeover would mean for their classrooms.

“We don’t need it academically so why would the state then come in and take over that way,” parent Samantha Lenox said.

“I want to keep her in public schools, I believe in that, and boy they’re making it hard,” Steffen said.

The bill could come up on its second reading later this week.