Indiana Senate passes its version of road funding bill that would phase in 10-cent gas tax increase

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Lawmakers in the Indiana Senate passed their road funding plan Tuesday.

House Bill 1002 aims to establish a “sustainable, long-term road funding plan for Indiana,” according to Indiana Senate President Pro Tem David Long (R-Fort Wayne).

The measure would raise the gas tax by 10 cents over two years, includes an additional $15 vehicle registration fee and adds a $100 fee for commercial license plates. In addition, the bill would add a $5 fee on each new tire bought in the state.

The Senate bill differs from the House version, which immediately shifts all gas tax revenue to road improvements. The House version also called for a 10-cent increase in the diesel fuel tax, while the version advanced by the Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy proposes a 6-cent increase phased in over two years.

The House planned to add a cigarette tax increase to the budget to offset revenue lost from shifting tax money to roads.

The Senate bill will now go to a conference committee, where lawmakers from the House and Senate will try to work out their differences and reach a compromise. After a new bill is agreed upon, they’ll hold another vote before it goes to Governor Holcomb’s desk.

