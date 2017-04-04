× First Severe Storms then Snow

Brace yourself for a ride on the April weather rollercoaster.

A strong storm system will cause a round of severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Lightning, heavy rain, 50-70 mph wind gusts, quarter-sized hail are likely, and a tornado is possible (mainly south of I-70).

The cold front moves across the state on Thursday and rain will continue. As temperatures fall late in the day rain and snow showers are likely, with snow showers through the evening.

We will have a risk for severe storms Wednesday.

There is a greater risk for severe weather south of I-70.

Severe t-storms will develop after midday.

Expect a wet ride home from work.

Severe storms are likely into the evening.

Heavy rain and gusty winds will be likely thorough Wednesday evening.

A tornado will be possible with this round of storms.

Rain and snow showers are possible Thursday morning.

A few snow showers may linger Thursday night through early Friday morning.

Highs will be in the 50s Friday.

Highs will be in the 60s Saturday.

Highs will be in the 70s Sunday.