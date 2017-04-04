× Evansville man wins free lottery ticket that turns out to be worth $300,000

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tim Ruston couldn’t quite believe his eyes when the numbers matched and he thought he won $300,000.

As it turned out, the Evansville man’s good fortune was the real deal. He’d won the Quick Draw game on Friday, March 24.

“I was at work, and I looked it up on my phone,” Ruston said. “Finally, I saw ten numbers matched. I thought, ‘No way!'”

Ruston regularly plays his own numbers on Quick Draw, but the $300,000 winner came from a free Quick Pick ticket he won on a previous Quick Draw purchase from Circle S Mart, 11001 Highway 41 North in Evansville. He stopped by the store after he got the winning ticket; an employee told him the store had indeed sold a ticket worth $300,000.

Any doubt Ruston had about the winning ticket was erased in that moment.

“I said, ‘You’re kidding me! That’s me!'” he recalled.

After discovering he had a winner, he called his wife to share the good news. He drove to Hoosier Lottery headquarters the following Monday to claim his prize.

Ruston said he’ll use some of the money to buy a new pickup truck to replace the one he’s been driving for the last 15 years. He intends to save the rest.

Overall odds for Quick Draw are 1 in 9.1, according to the Hoosier Lottery.