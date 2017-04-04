× Ben Davis teacher had sex with student in hotels 22 times, court docs say

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Ben Davis High School teacher and golf coach is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student since last summer, according to court documents. Robert Chin, 40, allegedly met the student at local hotels for sex 22 times since July 2016; five of the sexual encounters occurred before the victim turned 18.

Chin was arrested on seven felony counts of child seduction on Sunday, and he is being held without bond at the Marion County Jail.

According to court documents, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the Clarion Hotel located at 2930 Waterfront Parkway on Saturday, April 1 around 9:45 p.m. on a report of a disturbance and possible sexual assault.

When they arrived, officers discovered an 18-year-old female high school student was having a sexual relationship with Chin.

Officers spoke with the victim and she said she told her parents she had to go to work to get a dessert to bring home. Instead, she went to the Clarion Hotel to meet Chin, and the victim said they had sexual intercourse.

The girl told police she developed “more than just a student teacher relationship” with Chin when she was a junior just after fall break in 2015. She said she has been in a sexual relationship with Chin since June 2016, and she was 17 when they first had sex.

She told police she met Chin at the Clarion Hotel, the Baymont Inn near High School Road, and also a hotel in Plainfield. She said they had sex each time they met.

She also said he began asking her for nude pictures when she was 17, and she sent them through text and Snapchat.

Police obtained a room registry for Chin for the Calrion Hotel and discovered he checked into the hotel 14 times from June 2016 to April 1 2017. Three of the dates were before she turned 18.

They also obtained a room registry for Chin for the Baymont Inn, and he checked into the hotel eight times during that same time frame. Two of the occasions occurred when the victim was 17.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Chin’s home in Avon and seized an Apple MacBook Pro and an iPhone.

During an interview with police, Chin said he is “really good friends” with the victim, and they have a “super relationship.” He said he has been her teacher since she was a sophomore.

He later admitted to having sex with the girl before she turned 18, according to court docs.

Wayne Township Schools released the following statement on Monday:

We were made aware that on Sunday, April 2, a Ben Davis High School teacher was arrested based on allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student. We have begun the statutory process for cancellation of this teacher’s contract. We are in full cooperation with IMPD on this investigation.

Chin has been employed with Ben Davis High School since 2003. He teaches honors English, AVID, senior capstone, and critical thinking. He is also the head golf coach for the boy’s team, and the assistant coach for the girl’s team.