Ball State student’s tweet about crazy Indiana weather goes viral

MUNCIE, Ind. – What’s the forecast in Indiana for the week? A little bit of everything, per usual.

We all know Indiana is known for its crazy, unpredictable weather. In the words of Mark Twain, “If you don’t like the weather, just wait a few minutes.”

Ball State University student Hannah Sauer captured the wide variety of weather in a single screenshot and her tweet is now going viral.

The screenshot shows the forecast in Muncie for the week with a different weather icon for every day.

Sauer posted the tweet on Monday just after 5 p.m. and it already has over 4,600 retweets and 9,600 favorites.

