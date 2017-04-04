× 2 critically injured in Fountain Square duplex fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were badly injured Tuesday in a smoky fire that struck a double residence on the city’s near south side.

Indianapolis firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Pleasant St. shortly after 1:15 a.m., where they found and rescued the two victims–one of whom was revived at the scene before transport.

“The two people downstairs were both pulled out by firefighters–both in very critical condition,” said Rita Reith, battalion chief, Indianapolis Fire Department. “The one was given CPR on scene, they regained pulses on that person.”

The 54-year-old man and 50-year-old woman were taken to Eskenazi Hospital in very critical condition.

James Grant, 59, and Kathy Grant, 60, who live upstairs, discovered the smoky fire.

“The people that live upstairs were awake. They said they smelled the smoke so they came downstairs, tried to knock on the front door but got no answer,” Reith said. “He says there are no working smoke alarms in the structure.”

Two dogs also were taken from residence and were given oxygen. Both appear to be okay.

Investigators say the fire started in the lower unit. There is no known cause at this time.