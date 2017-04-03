Yuengling beer launches in Indiana stores

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Starting today you can buy Yuengling beer in bottles and cans at select grocery and liquor stores.

The popular beer company launched its Original Lager, Light Lager, and Black & Tan in the Hoosier state on Monday. They are each available in a bottle or can.

Yuengling started offering their beer on tap last month, but today, Indiana officially becomes the 20th state featuring Yuengling in stores.

D. G. Yuengling & Son is based out of Pottsville, Pennsylvania and was established in 1829, making it the oldest operating brewing company in the United States.

