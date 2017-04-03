× Tracking severe storms and snow this week

This will be an active week of weather. After a few morning showers, we’ll have a windy, mild Tuesday. A strong storm system will cause a round of strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. The cold front moves across the state on Thursday and rain will continue as temperatures fall during the day. Friday will be the coldest day of the week and wrap-around moisture from an area of low pressure to our east will fall in the form on rain and snow showers.

We have rain and snow in the forecast this week.

Expect a few sprinkles and gusty winds for Tuesday.

We’ll have a risk for severe storms Wednesday.

Storms will develop during the evening rush hour.

Storms will be widespread through the evening.

Rain will continue as temperatures fall on Thursday.

1-2″ of rain is likely through Friday morning.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week.

Snow showers are possible Friday.

Sunny skies and milder temperatures will return for the weekend.