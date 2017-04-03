× Strong storms expected for the evening drive tonight with a major cool down later this week

We have a wet Monday and a wet week ahead of us! We’ll see some dry time by the late morning and early afternoon, but our weather will become active in time for the evening drive. You can expect strong thunderstorms by the 5pm drive. Despite the rain it will be mild. We’ll reach 64!

Here is a look at those strong thunderstorms that will be moving north by 5pm. It will be a wet and stormy evening commute tonight.

Daily rain and precipitation chances continue through Friday. Tuesday will feature more dry time than wet, but we’ll keep a few isolated showers in the forecast. On Wednesday our weather becomes more active again, with strong-severe storms possible. There is a BIG change moving in for the end of the week. Temperatures will fall into the 30s late Thursday and we’ll see a few snow flurries Thursday into Friday.

Precipitation totals through Friday night will range between 2-3″.

Luckily the weather CLEARS and warms up for the weekend!