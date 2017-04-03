× Numerous activities in downtown Indianapolis this week to disrupt traffic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Downtown Indianapolis drivers will notice quite a bit of activity in Indianapolis this week with several events planned almost daily and that may contribute to slowdowns or stopped traffic on the city streets.

From the Indianapolis Indians baseball home opener Thursday night to the Indy 500 Festival 10-Miler run Saturday, there will be plenty of people going to and from events almost daily.

The Indiana Pacers kick-off the week’s flurry of activity in downtown with games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse both Tuesday and Thursday night but the crux of activity starts Thursday with the opening of the Indianapolis Indians baseball season at Victory Field.

That night will also be highlighted by a special event by Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. He and others will be involved in the Bike to the Ballpark. That will result in increased bicycle traffic and partial closures from 6 – 7 p.m. along the route between Sun King Brewing Company and Victory Field.

Then on Saturday, April 8, several running events will block or close several downtown streets for a good portion of the morning.

Streets closed for Saturday’s running/walking/fund-raising events:

North Street between Meridian and Pennsylvania streets will be closed 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. for Holi-Color Fight for Cancer.

The 500 Festival 10-Miler training run will be held from 8 – 11 a.m. The run will start at Lucas Oil Stadium with lane closures and setup beginning at 6 a.m. Expect delays and closures along the route. The following streets will be totally closed from 6 – 11:15 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Street between Maryland and South streets

Market Street between Pennsylvania Street and Capitol Avenue

North half of Monument Circle

Evision Street between Prospect Street and Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive

IndyGo bus routes may also be affected this weekend as riders are encouraged to check bus schedules and make necessary adjustments before coming into the city.