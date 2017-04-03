2 transported to hospital in critical condition following northeast side shooting

Posted 10:16 pm, April 3, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating a double shooting on the northeast side.

Officers were called to the scene in the 4000 block of Meadows Drive around 9:40 p.m. in reference to a person shot.

Police say two people were critically injured as a result of the shooting, one male and one female. They were transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

IMPD says an officer was also slightly injured while responding to the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

