× 2 transported to hospital in critical condition following northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating a double shooting on the northeast side.

Officers were called to the scene in the 4000 block of Meadows Drive around 9:40 p.m. in reference to a person shot.

Police say two people were critically injured as a result of the shooting, one male and one female. They were transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

IMPD says an officer was also slightly injured while responding to the incident.

#BREAKING: Officers responding to the Meadows area for two people shot; 1 female and 1male. No other reported injuries at this time. — IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 4, 2017

#BREAKING:1 male 1 female transported @eskenazi critical condition. #IMPD officer slightly injured responding not serious. Active scene — IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 4, 2017

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.