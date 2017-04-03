LIVE STREAM: Viewers see contractions during April the giraffe labor watch

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y.– Animal Adventure Park expected to welcome a new baby giraffe over the weekend, but that didn’t happen.

The park began streaming on Feb. 23, showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Fans have been watching closely and reacting to any small event that occurs on the stream.

The park says April the giraffe isn’t late giving birth. Viewers on Sunday night noticed what appeared to be “pushing contractions” and are hoping to see a calf soon.

Monday morning, an update was posted on the park’s official Facebook page.

“This morning keeper report is no interest in grain and only smelling lettuce treats. No discomfort evident, no distress – normal progression as expected in the process. Many of you may have witnessed what appeared as “pushing” contractions last night. The team and vet were in communication regarding these and were documented throughout the night. Let’s see if April’s plan is to break up your work week!”

The new calf will be April’s fourth, according to Animal Adventure Park.

The park also announced those who have signed up for the text message alert system will know the gender of the calf first. The live stream can be viewed here. You can sign up to get text message alerts here.