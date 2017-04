John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella during WrestleMania

ORLANDO, Fla. — WrestleMania got Gronk’d.

WWE’s version of the Super Bowl also saw John Cena take a knee.

And the “yard” belongs now to Roman Reigns.

Cena, long WWE’s biggest star, stole the show when he seemingly gave a real proposal to Nikki Bella at the end of their victorious mixed tag team match. Cena got down on one knee after the pair defeated The Miz and Maryse on Sunday at WrestleMania 33 at the Citrus Bowl.

Bella said yes and the couple, who star on “Total Bellas,” celebrated with family at ringside. Cena and Bella are both scheduled for the “Today” show Monday morning. Cena is a regular on the show and weatherman Al Roker was the guest ring announcer for the bout.

Rob Gronkowski took a break from rehabbing for the New England Patriots and got involved in the Andre the Giant memorial battle royal to help his real-life buddy Mojo Rawley win the event. Gronkowski watched from the front row until bad guy Jinder Mahal tossed a drink in the tight end’s face. Gronk, who celebrated in the Daytona 500 victory lane with Kurt Busch, charged the ring and snapped into a three-point stance to take out Mahal and help Rawley win.

WWE announced a crowd of 75,245 at the Citrus Bowl, though those numbers are usually inflated for entertainment purposes.

Brock Lesnar, the former UFC heavyweight champion, defeated Bill Goldberg in the bout of the night to win the WWE Universal championship.

Reigns defeated The Undertaker , in perhaps his last match, in the main event of a card that stretched seven hours.

Other major results include: