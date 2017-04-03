× Head-on collision on east side sends two to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An early Monday morning head-on crash has left two people injured and has closed a road for part of the morning rush hour.

Both drivers were traveling along 46th Street near Brown Road on the city’s east side just before 5:30 a.m when they ran head-on into each other in their pickups.

IMPD has not been able to determine the factors that lead to the crash or whether wet roads played a part in the accident.

Both drivers were taken to Eskenazi Hospital and IU Health Methodist in serious condition.

46th remains closed between Sherman and Emerson as cleanup and investigation continues.