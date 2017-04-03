Head-on collision on east side sends two to hospital

Posted 6:32 am, April 3, 2017, by , Updated at 06:46AM, April 3, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —  An early Monday morning head-on crash has left two people injured and has closed a road for part of the morning rush hour.

Both drivers were traveling along 46th Street near Brown Road on the city’s east side just before 5:30 a.m when they ran head-on into each other in their pickups.

Head on crash at 46th and Brown Rd on city’s east side

IMPD has not been able to determine the factors that lead to the crash or whether wet roads played a part in the accident.

Both drivers were taken to Eskenazi Hospital and IU Health Methodist in serious condition.

46th remains closed between Sherman and Emerson as cleanup and investigation continues.

