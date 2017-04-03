Driver charged with OWI after I-465 crash claims life of teen girl

Scene from INDOT.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Fishers man has been arrested in connection with the Saturday crash that claimed the life of a teenage girl.

State police say Stanton Bowie Jr. was preliminarily charged with operating while intoxicated causing death on Monday. That charge was enhanced to a Level 4 Felony due to a previous OWI conviction within the last 10 years.

Bowie was the driver of a Chevy Cobalt that became sideways in the path of a van on I-465. The van then struck the Cobalt in the passenger side door where 14-year-old Rosie Amis was sitting.

Both Bowie and Amis were transported to area hospitals in critical condition. Amis died from her injuries Sunday.

Evidence in the Cobalt and personal observations by officers indicated that alcohol may be a factor in this crash. A blood draw warrant was requested and issued for Bowie.

Officers immediately took Bowie into custody and incarcerated him when he was released from the hospital Monday.

The driver of the van and its three passengers were not seriously injured.

