Downtown Indy canal dyed teal in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Posted 1:19 pm, April 3, 2017, by

The canal was dyed teal on April 3, 2017 in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the canal in downtown Indianapolis was dyed teal to raise awareness of sexual violence in the community.

The event was hosted by the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault (ICESA) on Monday afternoon.

According to the ICESA, Indiana ranks second in the nation for rape reported by females in grades nine through 12.

Additionally, one in five women in Indiana have been a victim of rape, and one in six boys in the state will be assaulted before the age of 18.

