× Ben Davis teacher charged with child seduction after alleged relationship with student

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis high school teacher is being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Mr. Robert Chin, 40, was arrested on a child seduction charge after law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his home Sunday.

Wayne Township Schools confirmed Chin’s arrest in the following statement released to CBS4 Monday:

We were made aware that on Sunday, April 2, a Ben Davis High School teacher was arrested based on allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student. We have begun the statutory process for cancellation of this teacher’s contract. We are in full cooperation with IMPD on this investigation.

Although an incident report shows the victim was an 18-year-old female, Chin is still facing a child seduction charge because he was in a position of power as a teacher.

Chin is a language arts teacher at Ben Davis, according to a staff directory on the high school’s website. The website also says the teacher is an assistant coach for the school’s girls golf team and head coach of the boys golf team.