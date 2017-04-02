White House to be colored blue Sunday for autism awareness

Posted 1:23 pm, April 2, 2017

WASHINGTON — The White House will briefly become the “blue house” on Sunday to mark World Autism Awareness Day.

Spokesman Sean Spicer says President Donald Trump is keeping a promise to the late wife of his friend Bob Wright that he would illuminate the White House in blue if he won the election.

Bob Wright and his wife, Suzanne, founded the advocacy group Autism Speaks in 2005. The organization uses the color blue in its logo.

Suzanne Wright died in 2016.

Spicer says it’s in honor of the Wrights that the White House on Sunday will help draw attention to a “great cause.”

