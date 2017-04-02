Senior volunteers can earn college credits under new program at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio  — A new program at Ohio State University will let older residents from the surrounding area earn vouchers through volunteer work to help cover tuition for themselves, relatives or other students in need.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that seniors who volunteer 100 hours or more annually at selected agencies can earn three credit hours at OSU under the school’s “GIVEback. GOforward” program.

The new initiative announced last week stipulates that the volunteers — Franklin County residents age 60 and up — can use their vouchers to take classes themselves or donate them to others.

OSU President Michael Drake says the idea behind the program is to bring two generations together, encourage community engagement by seniors, save tuition money and increase the pool of local volunteers.

