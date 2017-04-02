× Sen. Donnelly will support Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Democratic senator from Indiana is throwing his support behind President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Sen. Joe Donnelly announced his support for Judge Neil Gorsuch Sunday afternoon.

“After meeting with Judge Gorsuch, conducting a thorough review of his record, and closely following his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, I believe that he is a qualified jurist who will base his decisions on his understanding of the law and is well-respected among his peers,” said Sen. Donnelly in a statement.

Donnelly decision differs from other prominent Democrats who hope to obstruct Gorsuch’s nomination, as the Republicans did with President Barack Obama’s pick, Judge Merrick Garland.

“I was deeply disappointed by the way the most recent Supreme Court nominee, Judge Garland, was treated by the Senate, but as Senator, I can only vote on the nominee that comes to the Senate floor. However, I believe that we should keep the current 60-vote threshold for Supreme Court nominees.”