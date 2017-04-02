× Rain returns for start of work week

A weather system located in Texas will move northeast spreading rain in to Indiana early Monday morning.

Rain will likely arrive after 3am Monday. The first wave should move out of central Indiana by mid-morning.

There may be a lull to the rain for a few hours, late morning through early afternoon, before showers and thunderstorms develop later afternoon and in to the evening.

Rain should come to an end Tuesday morning.

Computer models suggests central Indiana could receive 0.33″ to 0.50″ of rain. If you have a couple thunderstorms pass overhead, amounts could be higher.

DON’T PUT AWAY WINTER CLOTHES JUST YET

For several days long range computer models have been suggesting a shot of cold air coming to central Indiana at the end of this week. The computer models are not backing off.

An area of low pressure is expected to move through the Midwest Thursday. Ahead of it, temperatures will rise in to the middle/upper 60°s Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms will also spread in to state later Wednesday.

As the low passes, winds will turn out of the north and northwest, drawing down cooler air from Canada. While Thursday will go down in the books with a high temperature in the upper 50°s, that will occur shortly after midnight. Temperatures will fall throughout the day, dropping to 40° by late afternoon.

There are still a few questions as to how quickly the low moves out of the Midwest. If it moves out quicker, it will take the clouds with it, allowing temperatures to warm in to the 40°s. If it is slower to leave, clouds will be abundant Friday, making it difficult for temperatures to get out of the 30°s.

There would also be moisture spinning around the backside of the low. This would fall as a rain/snow mix. We’ll keep an eye on the low as we go through the week. Stay tuned!