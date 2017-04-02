× Project planned to widen I-65 section between Columbus and Seymour

SEYMOUR, Ind. — State officials are working on plans to widen a section of Interstate 65 to six lanes in southern Indiana.

The project would add a lane for both northbound and southbound traffic on a 14-mile section between U.S. 50 in Seymour and Indiana 58 near Columbus.

Indiana Department of Transportation spokesman Harry Maginity tells The Seymour Tribune that the estimated $143 million project could also include I-65 resurfacing and bridge work on a 5-mile stretch north to the Indiana 46 interchange in Columbus.

Maginity says a contractor could be picked in June. Preliminary work could start this year, with major construction beginning next year. Completion is expected by fall 2020.