National pet adoption event coming to Indianapolis park

Posted 7:25 am, April 2, 2017, by

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS — Dogs, puppies, cats and kittens in the Indianapolis area can find new homes as part of a national mobile pet adoption effort.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services is joining North Shore Animal League America’s 2017 Tour For Life.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Garfield Park in Indianapolis.

North Shore Animal League America is a no-kill rescue and adoption organization and says it has saved more than a million dogs, cats, puppies and kittens that were at-risk for euthanasia.

Tour For Life is traveling throughout the United States through the end of April to help generate awareness for animal rescue and shelter groups.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services takes in about 18,000 animals each year.

