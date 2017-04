× Multiple vehicles catch fire in junkyard on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind — Early Sunday morning, the Indiana Fire Department responded to multiple vehicles on fire in a junkyard.

The IFD arrived to the 1000 block of Earhart Street at 12:23 a.m. to a heavy blaze.

The fire was under control in 30 minutes and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters used a variety of methods to get the fire under control including a foam truck and fire blankets.

The fire is currently under investigation.