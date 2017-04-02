Michigan teacher pranks students with fake spelling test for April Fools’ Day

A fourth-grade teacher’s April Fools’ Day prank may give you horrible spelling test flashbacks, but it’s making the internet laugh.

Joe Dombrowski of Royal Oak Elementary School received groans from his students as he announced a pop quiz Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. Dombrowski watched the kids scratch their heads as he announced each word, which turned out not to be words at all. They were all made up and many had “silent letters,” but children didn’t know that.

When the students finished, the Michigan teacher asked them to grade their own work as he read the answers aloud to the class.

“The first word is Blorskee,” said Dombrowski. “I lost my blorskee at a carnival.”

He continues with the following words as the kids become increasingly frustrated:

Tangateen: “I eat my spaghetti with a tangateen.”

Speekuzslmn: “Look, there’s a speekuzslmn.”

Wazamata: “Students said they were sick, I said, ‘Wazamata with you?’”

Slipert: “Be careful when you’re sleeping, there might be a slipert in your house.”

Chchch: “The horse was angry so I said chchch.”

Rol-aska-tox: “Rol-aska-tox was surprised when Jinx took the crown.”

Speenuch: “My favorite food is speenuch and artichoke dip.”

Shabolaskp: “Be careful that you do not catch shabolaskp.”

GÜRRR: “My friend told me a secret and I said GÜRRR.”

As the teacher wrapped up the quiz, he told the kids to check number 11, which the students were quick to point out didn’t exist.

“It’s April Fools, because this is an April Fools’ joke,” proclaimed Dombrowski.

Dombrowski captured the hilarious prank on video and posted it on his Facebook page. As of Sunday morning, it has over 250,000 shares, 105,000 reactions and 17 million views!